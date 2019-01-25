हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
thackeray tweet review

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' tweet review

Check out live tweet review.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer &#039;Thackeray&#039; tweet review
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds of Indian cinema, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-awaited biopic 'Thackeray' has hit the screens today. The classic actor has stepped into the big shoes of a towering political leader Balasaheb Thackeray. The influential figure in the political arena founded the Shiv Sena party. Actress Amrita Rao is playing Nawaz's on-screen wife Meena Tai Thackeray.

It has been written and directed by Abhijit Panse. Ankita Chakravarti of Zee News English is watching the film right now, let's check out her live tweet review:

'Thackeray' biopic happent to be Nawaz's most difficult roles portrayed on-screen. The film is made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. The movie captures the entire political journey of Balasaheb Thackeray and shows how he rose to become the numero uno political figure who made a huge difference.

