Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' tweet review

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds of Indian cinema, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-awaited biopic 'Thackeray' has hit the screens today. The classic actor has stepped into the big shoes of a towering political leader Balasaheb Thackeray. The influential figure in the political arena founded the Shiv Sena party. Actress Amrita Rao is playing Nawaz's on-screen wife Meena Tai Thackeray.

It has been written and directed by Abhijit Panse. Ankita Chakravarti of Zee News English is watching the film right now, let's check out her live tweet review:

The first half of the film shows the making of the political party Shiv Sena and Bala Saheb’s fight to make his voice heard #Thackeray — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

Amrita Rao’s character in the film would remind you of her role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Vivaah #Thackerayreciew — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

Ironical that the politician who abhorred muslims is being emulated by a muslim actor so many years after his tyrannical rule #Thackeray — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

So far the makers have been completely unbiased in showing the ugly face of Maharashtra that detested the South-North Indians #Thackeray — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

Vilification of muslims, South Indians projected right at the beginning. #Thackerayreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

“Main artist hu, Gulaam nahi” Impressive to meet Thackeray the cartoonist through Nawazuddin #Thackerayreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

Political biopics are made with an agenda to lionise the politicians. Lets see if #Thackeray manages to strike the right balance. — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

#Thackeray review Watch out this space for the review — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 25, 2019

'Thackeray' biopic happent to be Nawaz's most difficult roles portrayed on-screen. The film is made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. The movie captures the entire political journey of Balasaheb Thackeray and shows how he rose to become the numero uno political figure who made a huge difference.