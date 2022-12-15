Neetu Kapoor enjoys bike ride with on-screen son Sunny Kaushal as they shoot for ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’- PICS

New Delhi: Making the most of a bright sunny day and a serene location, Sunny Kaushal decided to take his on-screen mother, Neetu Kapoor, on a stroll around Rajasthan. Whilst shooting a scene for Lionsgate India Studios’s ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’, Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal explore the locals and enjoy the refreshing weather. Discussing the scene and having a laugh together, the mother-son on-screen duo seem to have a great time shooting.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, ‘Letters To Mr Khanna’ is Lionsgate India Studios' first feature film which was being filmed in Jaipur. The cast and crew have wrapped shoot in Rajasthan and moved to Mumbai last week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. Neetu is currently busy with her family as she has become the grandmom of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter. Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Announcing the birth of their child, Alia penned a note on Instagram which read, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Sunny Kaushal on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Mili’ which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.