Neetu Kapoor resumes shoot for ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’, shares BTS video with Sunny Kaushal

New Delhi: The year turned even more special for Neetu Kapoor as she welcomed her granddaughter last week. After having a wholesome family time with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapor and the little one, the veteran actress is back on the sets of Lionsgate India Studios’, first feature film, ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets in Jaipur. Sunny Kaushal, playing the role of her son in the movie, can be seen enjoying shooting for the film on a bright sunny morning in Pink city. The actor is also back in action post the promotions of his latest release.

See the pictures here

Shraddha Srinath who is also part of the movie has taken a break and returned to hometown, Bangalore. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, ‘Letters To Mr Khanna’ is Lionsgate India Studios' first feature film; currently being filmed in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. Neetu is currently busy with her family as she has become the grandmom of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter. Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Announcing the birth of their child, Alia penned a note on Instagram which read, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Sunny Kaushal on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Mili’ which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.