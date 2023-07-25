trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640389
NewsEntertainmentMovies
NEHA KAKKAR

Neha Kakkar, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Bring Heartbreak Song Dil Bechara

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh penned, recorded, and sang the song 'Dil Bechara' for T-Series. 

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Neha Kakkar, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Bring Heartbreak Song Dil Bechara Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to melt the heart of fans with the release of their latest song 'Dil Bechara,' produced by Bhushan Kumar. This soulful love song is a mesmerizing depiction of the emotions and yearning shared by lovers, taking audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Neha took to Instagram to share the release of her song. She captioned it, “#DilBechara is now all yours! Feel every bit of it while you are thinking about them. Song out now, tune in.”

The music video for "Dil Bechara," which was directed by Crevixa, expertly depicts the couple's passionate chemistry, which translates to the screen with ease as they bring out the best in one another as performers, making the song an unforgettable visual and audio experience.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Speaking about her experience, Neha said, "'Dil Bechara' is very close to my heart, as it gave me the opportunity to explore a new side to me as an artist. I'm thrilled to share this emotional journey of love with our listeners and I'm sure everyone is going to love it."

Rohanpreet Singh shared, "'Dil Bechara' is not just a song; it's an expression of love, longing, and everything that makes a relationship special. Co-composing this beautiful song with Neha has been an incredible experience, and I hope our listeners feel the same love and emotions that we poured into it."

Director Crevixa said, "Neha and Rohanpreet's chemistry and magical, and it brought a natural charm to the screen. They really brought raw and authentic portrayals to their characters which has made the music video look incredible."

Neha and Rohanpreet penned, recorded, and sang the song 'Dil Bechara' for T-Series. The Crevixa-directed music video is currently available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News