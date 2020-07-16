Netflix announces 17 new films, here's when Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will release - All you need to know

New Delhi: The wait is over and it is worth your attention. Netflix India has announced a blockbuster line-up of 17 new movies up for release on its digital platform. From Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ludo' - the lineup is super exciting.
Watch the Netflix announcement video here:
We're all set to drop 17 upcoming originals! Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?! @WeAreNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7g6Iob0Cg
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' biopic tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts. Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character.
Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens! @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany
It is releasing on August 12, 2020.
Are you excited already?