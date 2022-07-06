Mumbai: Film critic Anupama Chopra’s company Film Companion and Netflix India have come together to support the next generation of India's storytellers through the ‘TakeTen’ program. The ten finalists of 'TakeTen,' underwent an intensive week-long workshop facilitated by over twenty of India's finest creative leaders covering a wide variety of aspects in the filmmaking process. All 10 finalists will now create fully-funded short films that will be presented on Netflix India’s YouTube channel.

The finalists were given sessions on editing, production design, screenplay development, music, cinematography, lighting, and laying the groundwork for short films. Acclaimed professionals such as Reema Kagti, Tisca Chopra, Guneet Monga, Neeraj Ghaywan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kabir Khan, Vishal Dadlani, and Shakun Batra mentored the budding filmmakers during their creative journey.

"It's always exciting to meet new filmmakers, because they carry infinite possibilities for all of us connected with films and music, within their dreams. These are the people who may well redefine how films are made, how the business is run and most crucially, 'what works'. I’m really looking forward to watching all their films and excited to see what we discussed has translated into the way they've worked with music", said Vishal Dadlani, who conducted a session on music and how to skillfully incorporate music that fits and adds value in short films.

Reema Kagti, whose session focused on translating thoughts into on-screen stories, said “It was great fun to speak to the ten finalists. I’m looking forward to seeing them create magic through their films!”

Tisca Chopra said, "Netflix and Film Companion have done a great job with selecting these young filmmakers. It was so gratifying to see them have such a mature take on cinema. I can’t wait to see the films they will make!" Her workshop on the power of short films highlighted the art form as a means to communicate more in less.

“I am so thrilled that ‘TakeTen’ finalists got to learn from the best in the business and so grateful to all the artists who made time to inspire a new generation of filmmaking voices!” said film critic, author and Film Companion editor, Anupama Chopra.

The finalists of ‘TakeTen’ are Barkha Naik and Suyash Kamat from Goa, Hitarth Rakesh Desai, Ria Nalavade & Sameeha Sabnis from Mumbai, Murali Krishnan from Thiruvananthapuram, Manasvini Boovarahan & Sandip Kishan Anbuselvan from Chennai, Rohan Shyam Chowdhury from Kolkata and Aditi Sharma from Noida.

Manasvini Boovarahan, one of the TakeTen Finalists, said “The workshop made the whole process of filmmaking seem so much less intimidating. It was a relief to know that the professionals also go through problems just like us.”

“Multiple speakers said do not be afraid to make mistakes as they can be magical, which has helped me to rearrange my own mental state with my team, which is going to help a lot,” said Sameeha Sabnis, who also learned about power of saying “I don’t know” while making a film.

Suyash Kamat, a TakeTen finalist said, “The whole week was about making connections between the ways different filmmakers approach the process. I have certainly gained a sense of clarity regarding my film and how to focus on it.”