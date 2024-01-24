Netizens Applaud Kangana Ranaut’s Uncanny Resemblance To Former PM Indira Gandhi In Upcoming Period Political Drama 'Emergency'

New Delhi: Only today, acclaimed actress Kangana Ranaut announced the official release date of her highly anticipated period political drama ‘Emergency.’ The film, produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, depicts the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy—‘Emergency.’ The mega-budget production helmed by Kangana Ranaut stars her as the first woman Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi.

Making major noise, the film has garnered widespread acclaim on social media for its accurate portrayal of Mrs Gandhi’s look, achieved through meticulous prosthetics and costumes, creating an uncanny resemblance between the late politician and the actress. The initial posters and glimpses of Kangana Ranaut, showcasing her hair, prosthetics, and costumes have received a big thumbs up from the audience, further making it trend on social media and leaving fans eagerly awaiting to see more of her from the film.

With the film’s prosthetics crafted by Oscar-winning David Malinowski, costumes designed by Sheetal Sharma, and cinematography by Academy-nominated DOP Tetsuo Nagata, the authenticity of looks in every aspect shines through in the first few glimpses of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in the film. With such compelling genuineness in the looks and recreation of the character, fans have been showering immense love on the actress.

Garnering major praise on the internet, some of the fan comments read as “The eyes are enough to showcase the acting”, “She looks exactly like Indira Gandhi! Stunning”, “Upcoming Blockbuster”, “Poster super all the best”, “Can’t wait to watch this one. High hopes!!”, “Great from the looks of it”, “Only you can play the best role of Indira Gandhi”, “Indira Gandhi is the boldest PM India ever had, no one can play her better than you Kangana”, “Eagerly waiting to watch this film”, “One more brilliant performance by Kangana Ranaut”, “So good”, “Goosebumps” and “Super excited for this masterpiece” amongst many more.

Written and Directed by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. ‘Emergency’ is scheduled to hit the screens on June 14, 2024.