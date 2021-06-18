हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sherni

Netizens shower Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' with rave reviews, praise its 'realism and striking cinematography'

On Friday (June 18), Vidya Balan's film 'Sherni' released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and took the internet by storm with the its engaging storyline and realism.

Netizens shower Vidya Balan&#039;s &#039;Sherni&#039; with rave reviews, praise its &#039;realism and striking cinematography&#039;
Pic courtesy: YouTube still from 'Sherni' trailer

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has done it again and proven herself to be the queen of the jungle. On Friday (June 18), her film 'Sherni' released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and took the internet by storm with the intriguing storyline and her impressionable on-screen presence. Viewers and critics also lauded Director Amit Masurkar for his finesse and understanding of the script.

Ever since the film released, netizens can't stop talking about it on social media and #Sherni has been one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter today! The social media verdict on the film is overhwhelmingly positive as viewers praise Vidya Balan's performance, the issues explored in the film and the engaging cinematography.

Here's what netizens tweeted on the film:

In the film, we see Vidya Balan play the role of a forest officer battling social norms set by patriarchy and red-tapeism within her department.

"The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well," the actress said in an interview with IANS.

It is directed by Amit Masurkar who is known for his films such as 'Newton' and 'Sulemani Keeda'. Along with the Vidya Balan in the lead, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun.

