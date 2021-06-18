Netizens shower Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' with rave reviews, praise its 'realism and striking cinematography'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has done it again and proven herself to be the queen of the jungle. On Friday (June 18), her film 'Sherni' released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and took the internet by storm with the intriguing storyline and her impressionable on-screen presence. Viewers and critics also lauded Director Amit Masurkar for his finesse and understanding of the script.

Ever since the film released, netizens can't stop talking about it on social media and #Sherni has been one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter today! The social media verdict on the film is overhwhelmingly positive as viewers praise Vidya Balan's performance, the issues explored in the film and the engaging cinematography.

Here's what netizens tweeted on the film:

Brilliant movie, till end it kept you wondering what next. Actress Vidya Balan acting was superb. Lush thick jungles of Madhya Pradesh were captured beautifully. #movie #hindimovie #Sherni pic.twitter.com/XwOmnWn4RJ — Pack your bags to (@radhikanarasi) June 18, 2021

Brilliant understated film that delivers a powerful message on poaching #Sherni @vidya_balan — JASMEEN DUGAL (@jasmeenGdugal) June 18, 2021

What a beautiful film is @vidya_balan's #Sherni. #AmitMasurkar's film is a gentle assault on patriarchy, red-tapism, conflict between environmental conservation v/s development. A layered narrative of a simple story of honesty. @PrimeVideoIN @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent — Atika Farooqui (@atikafarooqui) June 18, 2021

Looking forward to watching #Sherni this evening. Some scene were shot in my home town Balaghat, MP. Let's see if I can find some familiar faces and locations. :) pic.twitter.com/G4PPDK31nR — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) June 18, 2021

One of the most amazing films in a long time #Sherni is. What a well thought-out film. @vidya_balan @PrimeVideoIN — Brijesh! (@iBrijeshV) June 18, 2021

#SherniReview: A riveting story revolving around the man-animal conflict inside the deep and dense jungles of Madhya Pradesh, Sherni is a thrill to watch for both its realism and striking cinematography #VidyaBalan #AmitMasurkar @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/aBPPYcTn1h — Pooja Biraia Jaiswal (@PBiraia) June 18, 2021

In the film, we see Vidya Balan play the role of a forest officer battling social norms set by patriarchy and red-tapeism within her department.

"The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well," the actress said in an interview with IANS.

It is directed by Amit Masurkar who is known for his films such as 'Newton' and 'Sulemani Keeda'. Along with the Vidya Balan in the lead, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun.