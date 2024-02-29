New Delhi: The year 2024 began with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's kicked off the year with a highly enjoyable science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. To commemorate this achievement, a success bash was held today, graced by prominent figures of the Bollywood industry.

Celebs Attend 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Success Celebration

Marking the success of the unusual film, the makers organized a success party. Leading the pack was Shahid Kapoor, accompanied by his wife Mira Kapoor. The film made waves in theatre on February 9, 2024 and Shahid Kapoor's moves and Kriti Sanon's versatality in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' received immense love from the audience.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

After setting the internet abuzz with their romantic alliance, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, added their charm to the occasion. The couple opted for a coordinated all-black ensemble. While the actor-producer oozed glam in flared pants, a black t-shirt, and a velvet jacket. Rakul, his wife, complemented the theme with black pants, a crop top, and a layered jacket. What caught our attention was the blush pink chooda that accentuated her style.

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

The actor looked dapper in a gray shirt paired with ribbed blue denim, showcasing a trendy new haircut and black chunky boots. He graciously engaged with fans and well-wishers, capturing selfies along the way.

Mira Kapoor, on the other hand, dazzled in a multi-colored asymmetrical dress, perfectly complementing her husband's style.

Kriti Sanon

National award winning actress Kriti Sanon appeared looking stunning in a red dress coupled with black high heels. The actress graciously posed with Shahid at the gathering. The paparazzi thoughtfully presented her with a cake and a bouquet, and she accepted them with genuine politeness. Kriti went a step further by cutting the cake for them during the event.