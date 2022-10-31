Nithya Menen, Amruta Subhash, Parvathy announce their film ‘Wonder Women’ in a quirky, fun style! Watch

New Delhi: Filmmakers and actors these days are resorting to different and quirky ways to promote their films. The actors of upcoming film ‘Wonder Women’ took to their Instagram handles and announced pregnancies which went viral on social media.

Now, the promoters of the upcoming film Wonder Women also got the actors to post interesting videos on their social media that ended up with netizens chattering away the pregnancy blues.

Nithya Menen took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting. She says she tested 4 times and they were all positive! An excited Nithya can be seen saying in the video, "Expect the unexpected, because we're expecting."

Actor Swara Bhasker replied, "OMG sooo many congratulations my lovely (sic)," while filmmaker Guneet Monga replied, "OMG! Much love and God's blessings." A perplexed Malavika Mohanan was also seen commenting, "Damn, flipped out for a second." This video has left the fans amazed and they can be seen reacting to the same.

Similarly, Parvathy Thiruvothu has also posted a hilarious video where she's seen asking her phone, "Hey Siri, how reliable are pregnancy kits," to which the phone is quick to retort, "It depends on what you're relying for." She goes on to ask, "Hey Siri, is it difficult to bring up a child by yourself?" which was instantly met with a quippy reply, "A child can climb stairs by the age of 4 but some can be trained to do it earlier." A tense Parvathy is quick to tell Siri to shut up!

Padmapriya Janakiraman also took to social media where she can be seen calling her Akka to inform her of the great news.

Amruta Subhash, Sayanora Phillip and Archana Padmini also took to Instagram with these videos.

Written and directed by Anjali Menon, Wonder Women comprises of a stellar cast of Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. A RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment presentation, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara. Wonder Women will stream on OTT platform Sony LIV.