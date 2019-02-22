Notebook trailer: Salman Khan presents Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal's love story set in Kashmir—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known in the industry for backing fresh talent. From Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah to Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty—Bhaijaan has introduced several new faces in Bollywood. And this time he has launched two more newcomers in upcoming venture 'Notebook'.

Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal have been presented by Salman Khan Films in 'Notebook' and the makers launched the trailer today. It is a love story of Firdaus and Kabir set in the beautiful backdrop of Kashmir. The girl plays a teacher and so does the boy and they fall in love without ever meeting in person.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is loaded with some heavy dialogues, picturesque landscape of Kashmir and a love story we want to watch on 70mm screens.

Pranutan Bahl is legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter and classic actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter. The venture is directed by Nitin Kakkar and a major portion of the film has been shot in Kashmir.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Salman Khan Films (SKF). The movie is set to open in theatres on March 29, 2019.

So, what do you think about the 'Notebook' trailer?