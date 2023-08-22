New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's dry spell at the Box Office has finally ended with his latest release 'OMG 2'. The film has went on to collect over Rs 100 crore at the domestic Box Office, and has been declared a hit by the trade pundits. This is the first film featuring the actor after his 2021 released 'Sooryavanshi', which has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected roughly Rs 3.6 crore on its second Monday, i.e. on August 21, taking its net collection to 120.27 crore. The film was theatrically released in cinemas on August 11 and faced a Box Office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii'.

The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of 'OMG - Oh My God!', starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012. The second installment features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Akshay stars as a messenger of Lord Shiva in the film, which is directed by Amit Rai.

'OMG 2' is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amalendu Chaudhary.