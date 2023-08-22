New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan' is all set to arrive in theatres come this September 7 and his fans cannot keep calm. The superstar has been regularly conducting interactive session with his followers on social media, thus creating enough buzz among the buzz about his upcoming project. Just days ahead of the film arriving in cinemas, a report claimed that the CBFC Central Board of Film Certification has awarded a U/A certificate to 'Jawan'. The certificate indicates that the film is a family-friendly watch and can be seen by all age groups. In addition, the report claimed that the film has a run-time of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Speaking of 'Jawan', the film is directed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop. The buzz is strong that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in the film.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

While fans are waiting eagerly for Jawan, the film’s songs are already winning hearts. Recently, Jawan song Chaleya was also released in which SRK was seen romancing Nayanthara.

'Jawan' is SRK's second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK's four-year-long hiatus from films. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.