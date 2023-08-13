Mumbai: 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has minted Rs 15.30 crore net on domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' features Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.

The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/AbbMtwIAUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

'OMG 2' is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of 'OMG - Oh My God!', starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.