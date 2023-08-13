trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648588
OMG 2 Collections: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Sees Growth, Mints Over Rs 25 Crore In 2 Days

'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has minted Rs 15.30 crore net on domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Written and directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' features Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.


Sharing the two-day business collection of the film, noted critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: Rs 25.56 cr. #India biz."

'OMG 2' is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of 'OMG - Oh My God!', starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

