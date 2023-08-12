trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648023
NewsEntertainmentMovies
OMG 2 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

OMG 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Hit By Gadar 2 Impact, Earns Over Rs 10 Crore

OMG 2 OPENING COLLECTIONS: Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's film received a warm reception from fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

OMG 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Hit By Gadar 2 Impact, Earns Over Rs 10 Crore Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and classic actor Pankaj Tripathi's recent release OMG 2 (Oh My God 2!) has garnered positive response from the critics and masses alike. The movie is being hailed for its solid impact and social message. 

OMG 2 DAY 1 COLLECTION

In the first part of the OMG series, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening collections here. He tweeted: #OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.

#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself.

OMG 2 STORYLINE

Akshay plays one of the messengers of Lord Shiva - a Shiv Gan, whom Mahadev himself assigns the task through Nandi - his Vaahana as per Hindu mythology. There is Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional acting chops at the display with Akshay Kumar's towering presence in a divine and larger-than-life avatar. 

Yami Gautam plays a fierce lawyer in this courtroom drama with a difference. Comic timing and dialogues look perfect and it's an out-and-out family watch. 

‘OMG 2’ released on August 11 in theatres where it faces Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train