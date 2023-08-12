OMG 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Hit By Gadar 2 Impact, Earns Over Rs 10 Crore

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and classic actor Pankaj Tripathi's recent release OMG 2 (Oh My God 2!) has garnered positive response from the critics and masses alike. The movie is being hailed for its solid impact and social message.

OMG 2 DAY 1 COLLECTION

In the first part of the OMG series, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening collections here. He tweeted: #OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.



#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself.

OMG 2 STORYLINE

Akshay plays one of the messengers of Lord Shiva - a Shiv Gan, whom Mahadev himself assigns the task through Nandi - his Vaahana as per Hindu mythology. There is Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional acting chops at the display with Akshay Kumar's towering presence in a divine and larger-than-life avatar.

Yami Gautam plays a fierce lawyer in this courtroom drama with a difference. Comic timing and dialogues look perfect and it's an out-and-out family watch.

‘OMG 2’ released on August 11 in theatres where it faces Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.