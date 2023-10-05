OMG 2: Yami Gautam Hopes Comedy-Drama Will Reach Right Audience Via OTT

New Delhi: After a super successful run at the Indian box office, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, is all set to be released on an OTT platform on October 8, 2023. Expressing excitement on the same, the leading actress reveals her excitement and hopes with the OTT release, the film reach it's right audiences.

Yami says, "Super thrilled for the release of OMG 2 on an OTT platform! More than just a film; it's a message that deserves to reach it’s right audience, and I'm confident it will find its way via an OTT release! With the immense love and the thunderous response, that the film received after its theatrical launch, I'm even more excited and eagerly waiting to see what the OTT release has in store for us! Hopefully, the film will start and provoke a positive conversation amongst the teenagers, that we had intended for it to."

Having proved her range as an actress since her debut, the year 2022 and 2023 has turned out to be fantastic for the leading actress. In early 2023, the actress stunned the fans and the audiences with her astonishing performance in ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’. Following this, she delivered a blockbuster with OMG 2. The film, which went on to collect 150 crores+ at the box office, unleashed another side of the actress’s performance.

On the work front, ahead, Yami will be next seen in the caper comedy of 'Dhoom Dhaam' opposite Pratik Gandhi. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film, which is currently kept under wraps.