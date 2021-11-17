OMG! Aayush Sharma didn’t want Salman Khan in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, asked Arpita Khan to convince him

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma, who will star as an antagonist in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ opposite his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan, confessed that he did not want the latter to be part of the movie and even asked Arpita Khan to convince her brother. Aayush says he was afraid that starring in a film with Salman would start a new ‘nepotism’ debate.

Talking to News18, the actor revealed, “ I was vehemently against the idea of hitting Salman bhai back on screen. It is a big seniority jump. In the beginning of the process of making this film, I was anxious about the fact that he is in the film. There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism. Initially, I was against the idea of Salman bhai being a part of Antim. I didn’t want him to do the film and I told him that. In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it. It was also because I was doing something completely different from LoveYatri and also the other thing was with his presence, whether I’d be able to do justice to the film and match up to his hysteria.”

On Aayush’s request, Arpita spoke to Salman about it but the ‘Tiger’ actor did not step back. “Today, when I look back, I am really grateful he put that kind of trust in me. He is a magnum opus star and he could work with any actor and filmmaker, but he put his faith in me which is really a big boost,” shared Aayush in retrospect.

The ‘LoveYatri’ actor is also open to work with other filmmakers as he believes it will improve his craft. “Salman bhai has given me a platform and also trained me but that doesn’t mean that he will always be taking care of my career. I would like to take his advice on all the work that I do but I genuinely want to work outside. I want to explore myself as an actor as I always feel that I am a student and the more chances I get, the better I will become at my craft. I hope my work in Antim translates into getting more films,” told Aayush.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to release on November 26 in theatres. Salman Khan will play the role of a Sikh cop for the first time in a film.