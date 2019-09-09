close

Prithviraj

On birthday, Akshay Kumar announces Prithviraj Chauhan biopic; shares sneak-peek—Watch

Known for his valour and military success, the Samrat died at an early age.

New Delhi: One of the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema at present, Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday on September 9. And to make it even more special, the actor announced his next big film—Prithviraj.

The movie will be a biopic based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor will essay the titular role in his first historical venture bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Akki gave his fans a treat of news this morning. He tweeted: “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf , director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020”

Titled 'Prithviraj', the period drama will hit the screens on Diwali 2020 and will be helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ruled Sapadalaksha, the traditional Chahamana territory which in present-day covers north-western India. He controlled much of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi; some parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Known for his valour and military success, the Samrat died at an early age.

Here's wishing Akki a very happy birthday!

 

