On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Thalaivi' unveiled!

New Delhi: On J Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth anniversary, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled the new look from her upcoming biopic based on the life and times of the great late legendary actress turned politician. Kangana will be seen in and as 'Thalaivi' – the biopic which has been making news ever since its inception.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new look of Kangana as Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa with fans online. He wrote: On #Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, here's the new look from #Jayalalithaa biopic #Thalaivi... Stars #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.

Born at Melukote, Pandavapura taluka, Mandya dstrict (then Mysore), Karnataka, J Jayalalithaa celebrated her birthday on February 24, 1948. Jayaram and Vedavalli (Sandhya) were her parents and she was a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar.

Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016, in Chennai. An ocean of her followers and fans thronged the streets and mourned the stalwart politician's demise.

'Thalaivi', the film is being helmed by AL Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

It has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.