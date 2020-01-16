On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, presenting him as Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah' first look

New Delhi: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' picked January 16 to reveal the actor's first look from the forthcoming film as it's its birthday today. Three posters of 'Shershaah' have been unveiled and all of them show Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra in the battlefield.

Sharing his first look from 'Shershaah', Sidharth wrote, "An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing 'Shershaah' under Dharma Productions, said, "We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film."

Here's presenting Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'.

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

Captain Batra had laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest war-time gallantry award.

Of playing Captain Batra in 'Shershaah', Sidharth earlier told news agency IANS, "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family."

"It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from the south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film," he added.

'Shershaah' is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and also stars Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 3.

