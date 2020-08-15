On YRF's 50-year completion, an exciting blueprint promises big celebrations for movie buffs!

New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set to have a major celebration on completing 50 long years. The buzz is strong that on the birth anniversary of YRF founding chairman, a slate of new projects stretching from 2020 to 2021 will be announced.

A trade source revealed that the YRF project 50 blue-print is set to be unveiled by Aditya Chopra on the 88th birthday of his late father, the iconic film-maker Yash Chopra. "It will be a fitting tribute to the man who started the legacy of the company. It will be an extremely endearing and touching tribute to a father from a son on 27th of September this year!", said he.

The source further said, "September 27th will mark the start of a year-long celebration of YRF’s 50-year journey. There are several high profile activities that have been planned through the year to celebrate brand YRF and Adi will himself disclose the blueprint of YRF Project 50 on this date. It is for certain that Adi will announce the massive slate of YRF on this date. It will be the biggest slate put together by any studio till date! It will certainly be of epic proportions given the history of the company and the contribution this company has made in the history of Indian cinema. From giving iconic films that have shaped the Hindi film industry to discovering and giving birth to superstars who have ruled the industry across all decades, the legacy of YRF is too rich. The celebrations, thus, will be equally grand."

So, all the movie buffs can now be ready for a major film haul!