One Year of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s Why Alia Bhatt’s Film Is Still A Fan-Favourite

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ that went on to become Hindi cinema’s first bonafide hit during the challenging pandemic, completes a year today, signifying not just our perseverance to power through but that quality cinema always finds takers. The highly acclaimed blockbuster was a game-changer in many ways and defied all odds. Here’s taking a look at the top 5 reasons the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was a modern-day classic –

1) Brought audiences back to cinemas - While the movie received accolades for its nuanced performances, it opened the theaters in the post-pandemic era and the audience flocked in abundance. It's one of the films that reintroduced the audience to a magnificent cinema experience after a long time. That was certainly evident in its mega box office collection with the film grossing ₹153.69 core at the domestic box office and ₹209.77 globally emerging as a massive commercial success.

2) Opened with double-digit numbers despite theatres working at 50 % occupancy - The fact that the movie faced overwhelming odds made this accomplishment all the more amazing. Having faced audience resistance to turning up to the theaters, the film opened at double-digit numbers despite theatres working at 50% occupancy and booked an example of a blockbuster.

3) A female-centric subject worked after ages - Gangubai Kathiawadi had a female lead and must say a strong one. Mostly such kinds of films conventionally don't perform as well as those starring their male counterparts, but the way Gangubai Kathiawadi changed the definition with its craze among the audience renovated the definition of a blockbuster in the Hindi film industry having a female lead.

4) Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt proved everyone wrong about the assumption of Mis casting – Known to extract the best and most riveting performances from his actors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose Alia Bhatt to headline the film despite naysayers saying she was a miscast and probably too young to bring the role much required depth. However, the filmmaker stuck to his conviction and the results were for all to see! Gangubai Kathiawadi was touted as Alia Bhatt’s best performance to date as she unanimously won praise from audiences and critics alike.

5) The magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali – A textbook example of a modern classic with all of Bhansali's trademark grandeur, artistic frames, and moving storytelling, the movie also connected with audiences around the world, cementing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's status as a torchbearer for Hindi cinema at the time.