Only gratification one can ask for: Sonam Kapoor on National Award for 'PadMan'

Akshay Kumar-starrer `PadMan` won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, and the achievement, according to Sonam Kapoor, is the "only gratification one can ask for."

Only gratification one can ask for: Sonam Kapoor on National Award for 'PadMan'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer `PadMan` won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, and the achievement, according to Sonam Kapoor, is the "only gratification one can ask for."

Sonam, who essayed a pivotal role in the film, said it is "truly humbling" for the film to have been accepted by the audiences.

"This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It`s truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee, this is the only gratification one can ask for," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing journey, each and everyone one of you was an integral part of this labour of love."The `Neerja` star also posted some stills from the film with the lead actor, director and her co-star Radhika Apte.

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film was helmed by R. Balki and hit the screens last year on February 9.

Sonam KapoorAkshay Kumarpadman
