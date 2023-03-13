topStoriesenglish2582927
Oscar Awards 2023: RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' Creates History, Wins Academy Award

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' bags the Oscar for Best Original Song category. The song has truly become a global sensation. the composer of the song M. M. Keeravani received the award. The song has made India proud and it can be seen on the faces of the RRR stars.

'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award.

 

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. 

The song was competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`.

SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

