Piplantri: SJ Media and Entertainment announces the release of 'Shyam Sundar Paliwal, a film directed and written by Rahul Kumar Shukla. The film's debut was marked by a prestigious event in Piplantri, which saw the attendance of notable dignitaries including Gautam Kumar Dak, Minister of State for Cooperative and Civil Aviation, Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari Mewar, and Rajsamand MLA Deepti Maheshwari.

The premiere celebrated the life and achievements of Padma Shri awardee Dr Shyam Sundar Paliwal, the central figure whose inspiring journey is depicted in the film. The film, available in Rajasthani and Haryanvi languages, is now streaming on the Stage OTT platform, making it accessible to audiences around the globe.

'Shyam Sundar Paliwal' tells the remarkable story of Dr Paliwal, who, driven by the memory of his deceased daughter who passed away in 2006 due to dehydration, transformed his village from a barren landscape into a flourishing green haven.

His extraordinary efforts have set a global benchmark for environmental activism and community rejuvenation. Paliwal's most notable contribution is his work in water management. Recognizing that water scarcity was a major hurdle to development in Rajasthan, he focused on creating sustainable solutions that could be implemented at the community level.

His approach involved the construction of small-scale water harvesting systems, such as check dams, ponds, and rainwater harvesting structures.

These systems are designed to capture and store rainwater, reducing the dependency on unreliable and often distant water sources.



