Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen's 'Wonder Women' trailer unveiled, check out

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, 'Wonder Women' stars Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Makers of 'Wonder Women' recently announced the film with a quirky campaign where the star cast took to their social media with a picture of a positive pregnancy kit. This was followed by a conversational video reel, in character, where they can be seen talking about various facets of pregnancy. 

The trailer of 'Wonder Women' takes us through a special pre-natal class for expecting mothers called Sumana where they are welcomed as they go through the last stage of motherhood together. With Nithya Menen as Nora, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Mini, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Veni, Sayonara Philip as Saya, Archana Padmini as Gracy and Amruta Subhash as Jaya, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting parents, is.

The story portrays a warm bond between these women from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. These women characters will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow together. There is a saying 'It takes a village to raise a child' and this film is a perfect example of the efforts parents put to bring a newborn into this world. 

An RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment Presentation, Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, the film is written and directed by Anjali Menon and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from November 18, 2022.

