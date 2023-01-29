Pathaan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Overtakes 'Baahubali 2, KGF 2' with a Gross of Rs 200 cr in India

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a smash hit with his recent release 'Pathaan.' YRF's visual spectacle has floored the critics, masses and fans alike, breaking several records at the Box Office. As per initial trends and trade reports, 'Pathaan' worldwide collections have crossed Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore in India. The figures are huge and the film is high on the buzz word.

SRK's film has minted over Rs 200 crore in India and has surpassed the highest grosses of the year 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2.' Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the latest figures. He wrote, "‘PATHAAN’ OVERTAKES ‘KGF2’, ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB... #Pathaan: Day 4 [Sat] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 5 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 6 #India biz. #Pathaan is truly rewriting record books."

Pathaan enters Rs 300 crore club

The film has crossed Rs 300 crore globally and is doing extremely well. SRK's actioner is receiving a lot of love from fans not just in India but from all over the World.

Pathaan breaks records

'Pathaan' has wiped out all previous records as it collected Rs 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan cast

'Pathaan' is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.