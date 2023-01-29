topStoriesenglish2566823
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Pathaan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Overtakes 'Baahubali 2, KGF 2' with a Gross of Rs 200 cr in India

SRK's film has minted over Rs 200 crore in India and has surpassed the highest grosses of the year 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As per initial trends and trade reports, 'Pathaan' worldwide collections have crossed Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore in India. The figures are huge and the film is high on the buzz word.
  • SRK's film has minted over Rs 200 crore in India and has surpassed the highest grosses of the year 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2.'

Trending Photos

Pathaan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Overtakes 'Baahubali 2, KGF 2' with a Gross of Rs 200 cr in India

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a smash hit with his recent release 'Pathaan.' YRF's visual spectacle has floored the critics, masses and fans alike, breaking several records at the Box Office. As per initial trends and trade reports, 'Pathaan' worldwide collections have crossed Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore in India. The figures are huge and the film is high on the buzz word. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

SRK's film has minted over Rs 200 crore in India and has surpassed the highest grosses of the year 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2.' Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the latest figures. He wrote, "‘PATHAAN’ OVERTAKES ‘KGF2’, ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB... #Pathaan: Day 4 [Sat] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 5 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 6 #India biz. #Pathaan is truly rewriting record books."

Pathaan enters Rs 300 crore club

The film has crossed Rs 300 crore globally and is doing extremely well. SRK's actioner is receiving a lot of love from fans not just in India but from all over the World.

Pathaan breaks records

'Pathaan' has wiped out all previous records as it collected Rs 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan cast

'Pathaan' is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

Live Tv

Pathaanpathaan box office collectionPathaan Shah Rukh Khansrk pathaanpathaan collectionPathaan enters 300 crores

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'