Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan jets off to Spain, greets airport security with folded hands, hugs his driver, watch

NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'King' Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller 'Pathan'. The first teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers recently. As per latest reports, Shah Rukh is all set to leave for Spain for a long schedule of his film. Actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also part of the film cast, will be flying to Spain for the shoot.

It is to be noted that shooting of the 'Pathan' was delayed last year owing to the arrest of Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan in a drug case. Later, the shoot got delayed again due to the COVID pandemic.

On Saturday (March 5), Shah Rukh Khan was papped at the Mumbai airport, as he was all set to fly to Spain. The actor was seen hugging his driver as he arrived at the venue. He then greeted the security guard with folded hands and entered the airport. SRK didn’t stop to pose for the cameras on his way to the entrance of the airport.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shah Rukh from the airport. Take a look:

The famous bull fight stadium in Madrid is one of the main locations for this schedule in Spain. It will also be utilised to shoot the action scenes of the film.

Speaking of 'Pathaan', the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. 'Pathaan' is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The first teaser of 'Pathan' was recently unveiled by the makers.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia will be seen as the head of the RAW department and Ashutosh Rana will play the role of an Army official. The much-awaited action-spy thriller 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023 weekend.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh will also be seen in untitled films by directors Atlee and Rajkummar Hirani.

