Pathaan: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback, Turn Theatres to Dance Halls, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen with his action-thriller 'Pathaan' which arrived in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. His fans were eagerly waiting for his return to the cinemas and celebrated the release of 'Pathaan' by burning crackers, cutting cakes and thronging the cinema halls.



Meanwhile, several videos and glimpses of the audience having a blast in theatres and dancing in front of the screen while the show was on, have flooded social media. The videos showed the fans shouting Shah Rukh Khan's name throughout the movie. In addition, the fans got all the more excited after Salman and Shah Rukh appeared together on the screen.



Take a look at the audience reactions from the screening of 'Pathaan':

#Pathaan one time watch for sure. SRK fans will surely enjoy it. He is in good form. Deepika and John _ Don't expect much from it. Direction and dialogues could have been better.



Boxoffice verdict: I expect it do 300cr+ _ — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) January 25, 2023

This is #Kolkata now, the #Boycott gang has no impact here. Fans coined new slogan to counter #BoycottPathaanMovie brigade. They say "shiray shiray rakto, shah rukh khan er bhakto" ( Blood flowing in the veins is #ShahRukhKhan_ disciple pic.twitter.com/W0cHhpWEtX — R a h u l (@Rahul_Speak) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan craze in #Kerala _

Close 2 crs. Opening as per early estimate __



RECORD BREAKING OPENING @iamsrk _ pic.twitter.com/vZOOO7vz8b — AB George (@AbGeorge_) January 25, 2023

Okay, someone had to do this..

so Here is a thread compilation of all the #Pathaan theatre reaction videos that have flooded our timelines.. (feel free to add on)https://t.co/fNIwTcbsgl January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, a special screening of 'Pathaan' was organised for the celebrities in Mumbai which was attended by Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Speaking of the film's performance at Box Office, 'Pathaan' has reportedly broken records of the first-day collections of blockbusters like 'KGF 2', 'War' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. As per trade experts, the film has collected Rs 53 crore at the domestic Box Office and touched Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day.

