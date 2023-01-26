topStoriesenglish2565934
Pathaan: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback, Turn Theatres to Dance Halls, Watch Video

Shah Rukh's comeback film 'Pathaan' is off to a flying start not only in the country but across the world. The 'Pathaan' fever has gripped SRKians and several videos of the superstar's fans going berserk in theatres have gone viral.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pathaan: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback, Turn Theatres to Dance Halls, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen with his action-thriller 'Pathaan' which arrived in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. His fans were eagerly waiting for his return to the cinemas and celebrated the release of 'Pathaan' by burning crackers, cutting cakes and thronging the cinema halls. 

Meanwhile, several videos and glimpses of the audience having a blast in theatres and dancing in front of the screen while the show was on, have flooded social media. The videos showed the fans shouting Shah Rukh Khan's name throughout the movie. In addition, the fans got all the more excited after Salman and Shah Rukh appeared together on the screen. 

Take a look at the audience reactions from the screening of 'Pathaan':

Meanwhile, a special screening of 'Pathaan' was organised for the celebrities in Mumbai which was attended by Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and others. 

Speaking of the film's performance at Box Office, 'Pathaan' has reportedly broken records of the first-day collections of blockbusters like 'KGF 2', 'War' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. As per trade experts, the film has collected Rs 53 crore at the domestic Box Office and touched Rs 100 crore worldwide on the first day.
 

