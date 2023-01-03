topStoriesenglish
Pathaan song ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from Sajjad Ali’s song? Pakistani singer’s cryptic post goes viral! Watch

Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali shared a video of his song that sounds like Pathaan's song Besharam Rang and penned a cryptic post along with it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ is making a lot of noise these days, especially for the controversy around its song ‘Besharam Rang’. The makers have received flak for Deepika Padukone’s dress with many calling it a propaganda. Now in the latest turn of events, Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali penned a cryptic post in which he hinted that the composition of Besharam Rang has been copied from his song ‘Ab Ke Hum Bichare’.  

Sharing his video while humming the song, he wrote, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!” 

See the video shared by Sajjad Ali

Fans also found similarities between Pathaan’s Besharam Rang and Sajjad Ali’s composition and shared their views about plagiarism of the tune in the comments section. “This sounds like “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan,” commented one user. “kya pathan film k song besharam rang ki kch lines ki composition apke song se copy ki gai hai????,” added another user with shocked emojis. “Pathan movie main besharam rang but you are too great sir,” a third user wrote. 

Watch Besharam Rang song video

Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham in a negative role and is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. His last film was Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, he made cameo appearances in ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. ‘Pathaan’ also marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth film together. 

Besharam Rang rowPathaan controversyBesharam Rang plagiarism issueSajjad AliSajjad Ali new postAb ke hum bichareShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneBesharam Rang song

