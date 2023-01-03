Patralekhaa pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, calls it ‘an honour to portray the first feminist icon’

New Delhi: India is globally celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and has also been the birthplace of various historical leaders and social reformers. Savitribai Phule is one such social reformer. Actress Patralekhaa shared an Instagram post paying ode to the first female teacher of India on her 192nd birth anniversary whose role she is going to play in her upcoming film.

Patralekhaa adds, "It is an absolute honour to portray the first feminist icon in the country, Savitribai Phule, on screen. Her indomitable spirit towards life is an inspiration to every individual. She devoted herself towards creating a brighter future for women and pioneered seminal contributions towards women empowerment. She was the first female teacher in the country and also started the first school for girls. Depicting her legacy, her struggles on screen is like a dream come true for every actor and I am grateful for the opportunity."

Fans of the actress took to the comments section and praised her for portraying feminist icon like Savitribhai Phule. “Aaj ke youth ko un logo ke bare me janne ki kafi zarurat hai jinki vajah se hum yaha tak aaye hain. Savitribai phule ungi me se ek hain,” commented one user. “So beautiful feelings, so her woman's of Good honour of Good history very strong Confidence and good respect care of positive feelings,” added another user.

See the poster shared by Patralekhaa

The film has been titled ‘Phule’ and also stars Pratik Gandhi. This also marks the fresh pairing of Patralekha with Pratik. After having had a busy 2022, Patralekha is all set to keep the momentum going in 2023 as well. Patralekhaa has also been garnering accolades for her recently released web series, ‘Aar Ya Paar.’