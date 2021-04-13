हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Payal Ghosh essays different shades in 'Red'

Actress and politician Payal Ghosh will be essaying the role of a college girl, housewife and the third undisclosed role in the upcoming film 'Red' co-starring Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek. Earlier, the actress had made headlines when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

File photo

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh, who came under the spotlight a while back after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, is gearing up for her next titled 'Red'. In the film, she plays a college girl and a housewife.

As a college girl, she essays the role of a teenager, which would be more than a decade younger than her.

"I would be essaying a college girl, housewife and the third one is a surprise in the movie Red. We had to stop shooting because of lockdown. We might have our next schedule from the first of May. I am on a very strict diet to look the part of a teenage girl. It would be hugely different than what I am currently and that's the challenge I love. I am up for it and keeping nothing left to chance," Payal said.

"The workout has been keeping me very active as well. And I want to get to the feel of the characters more than the looking part," Payal added.

'Red' also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

