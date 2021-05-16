Payal Ghosh learns Urdu for 'Red' by director Ashok Tyagi

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh is perfecting her Urdu for her upcoming film Red and it is the director Ashok Tyagi, who is helping her.

"Urdu is something that`s very fascinating. I had a little knowledge about it but did not know of the dialect. My director Ashok Tyagi sir has a very good hand on it and he patiently sat with me to teach me Urdu. It`s a good learning curve so far," Payal said.

She hopes she does not let him down.

"So I am really working hard on it. We are waiting for the situation to ease out to shoot the film. Hopefully, things are fine soon. Let`s all stay safe and sound and follow the protocols. Things should ease out soon," she added.

"Red" also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.