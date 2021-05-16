हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh learns Urdu for 'Red' by director Ashok Tyagi

Actress Payal Ghosh will next appear in Ashok Tyagi's 'Red' alongside Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

Payal Ghosh learns Urdu for &#039;Red&#039; by director Ashok Tyagi
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh is perfecting her Urdu for her upcoming film Red and it is the director Ashok Tyagi, who is helping her.

"Urdu is something that`s very fascinating. I had a little knowledge about it but did not know of the dialect. My director Ashok Tyagi sir has a very good hand on it and he patiently sat with me to teach me Urdu. It`s a good learning curve so far," Payal said.

She hopes she does not let him down.

"So I am really working hard on it. We are waiting for the situation to ease out to shoot the film. Hopefully, things are fine soon. Let`s all stay safe and sound and follow the protocols. Things should ease out soon," she added.

"Red" also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

