PHIR AAYI HASEEN DILLRUBA TRAILER

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer Out: Taapsee, Vikrant, And Sunny Heat Up The Screens

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal's much-anticipated film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' has dropped today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer Out: Taapsee, Vikrant, And Sunny Heat Up The Screens A Screengrab From 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' Trailer (Image:YouTube)

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! The makers unveiled the trailer for the romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,' featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. The newly released trailer reveals that Rani and Rishu struggle to escape their troubled past but face fresh challenges. Their quest for a peaceful life is thrown into chaos by new characters, including the enigmatic Abhimanyu, portrayed by Sunny Kaushal. Adding to the tension, Officer Mritunja, a relentless top cop played by Jimmy Shergill, is determined to uncover their secrets.

Watch The Trailer Below: 

Earlier in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, and Sunny Kaushal unveiled the film's official teaser.

The teaser offers a sneak peek into the upcoming sequel, set to the backdrop of the iconic song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the classic film 'Karz.'

The film is the sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba,' which received positive reviews and featured Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9th.

 

 

