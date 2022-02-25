हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Pics: Inside Anushka Sharma's 'grip by grip', intense prep for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma, on Friday, shared photos from her prep for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' on social media.

Pics: Inside Anushka Sharma&#039;s &#039;grip by grip&#039;, intense prep for Chakda Xpress
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma has ended speculations on whether she has started her preparation for her film, Chakda 'Xpress.

She took to her social media to give a glimpse of her prep process and showed that is getting into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami by learning how to bowl like her! 
 
Anushka posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it “Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress”.

 

Anushka is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated women cricketer Jhulan.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

 
Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt.

She is leaving no stone unturned to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

 

As per reports, Anushka will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.

All efforts are being made to make the film a visual treat for audiences. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaChakda 'XpressAnushka Sharma filmsChakda 'Xpress prep
Next
Story

Badhaai Do Box Office report: Bhumi Pednekar-Rajkummar Rao's quirky drama hits jackpot, earns Rs 55 cr!

Must Watch

PT5M34S

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said, stop Putin, isolate Russia