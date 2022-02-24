Virat Kohli spotted in ‘turban’ look for ad shoot with Anushka Sharma, fans say shooting for ‘Rab ne bana di jodi 2’

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on Wednesday (February 23). Several pictures of the couple from the sets have gone viral.

In the pictures, the former India Captain was seen wearing a black turban, plain white shirt and beige coloured pants. Bollywood star Anushka wore a light pink cotton kurta and sported a white mask on the sets.

Fans showered love on the pictures and most of them specially loved the ‘turban’ look of Virat. The couple has often acted in ads together and fans have loved their organic onscreen chemistry.

They also reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time. Lovingly called ‘Virushka’ by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film ‘Chakda Express’, inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, while Virat last played against West Indies in the T-20 series at Eden Gardens.

While one fan wrote ‘Yahi karlo cricket chhodke’, another wrote that the couple are shooting for ‘Rab ne bana di jodi 2’. Check some of the reactions here…

According to a TAM AdEx report, Anuskha and Virat had topped the celebrity couple endorsement chart in 2020. The power couple had upstaged the likes of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the time.

Virat Kohli has chosen to take a bio-bubble break and chosen to miss the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning in Lucknow on Thursday (February 24). Kohli would be next seen in action in what would be his 100th Test match in Mohali next month.

(with ANI inputs)