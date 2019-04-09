PM Narendra Modi biopic gets U certificate from Censor Board

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi 's upcoming film 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic has got a U certificate from the Censor Board.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "#CensorNews: #PMNarendraModi certified U by Indian censors #CBFC on 9 April 2019. Approved run time: 130 min, 53 sec [2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds]. #India."

The film chronicles PM Modi's political journey on 70mm screens.

Vivek Oberoi will step into the shoes of PM Modi in the biopic and will be seen donning as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor will be starring in a biopic.

The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. It is all set to hit the screens on April 11, 2019.