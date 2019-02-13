PM Narendra Modi biopic: Manoj Joshi plays Amit Shah—Check first look pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Omung Kumar's ambitious project titled 'PM Narendra Modi' has gone on the floors and the final cast has been locked. While all of us know that Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing the titular role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic, renowned film, TV and theatre personality Manoj Joshi will be stepping in the shoes of Amit Shah.

Manoj Joshi's first pictures as BJP National President Amit Shah has been unveiled and he has aced his look. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details.

He wrote: “Well-known theatre and film actor Manoj Joshi to portray #AmitShah in #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Omung Kumar B directs the biopic... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Here's the first look:”

Well-known theatre and film actor Manoj Joshi to portray #AmitShah in #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Omung Kumar B directs the biopic... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Here's the first look: pic.twitter.com/9M3n78q4XG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2019

The biopic has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar playing pivotal parts.

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. It will trace the journey of Prime Minister Modi from his humble start to serving the nation as the Chief Minister onto his historic rise after the 2014 elections and finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.