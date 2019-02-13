हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pm narendra modi biopic

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Manoj Joshi plays Amit Shah—Check first look pics

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. 

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Manoj Joshi plays Amit Shah—Check first look pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Omung Kumar's ambitious project titled 'PM Narendra Modi' has gone on the floors and the final cast has been locked. While all of us know that Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing the titular role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic, renowned film, TV and theatre personality Manoj Joshi will be stepping in the shoes of Amit Shah.

Manoj Joshi's first pictures as BJP National President Amit Shah has been unveiled and he has aced his look. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details.

He wrote: “Well-known theatre and film actor Manoj Joshi to portray #AmitShah in #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Omung Kumar B directs the biopic... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Here's the first look:”

The biopic has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar playing pivotal parts.

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. It will trace the journey of Prime Minister Modi from his humble start to serving the nation as the Chief Minister onto his historic rise after the 2014 elections and finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
pm narendra modi biopicNarendra Modi BiopicAmit ShahManoj JoshiVivek OberoiOmung KumarNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Bharat: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer to release in multiple languages?

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi