'Ponniyin Selvan 1' first review OUT: Fans are in love with Aishwarya-Vikram starrer, check out reactions!

The film is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

  • 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees.
  • The film is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

New Delhi: 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

The film is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 released today after a long wait and fans cannot keep calm! Look at the Twitter review and reactions to Aishwarya-Vikram starrer:

Film critic Ramesh Bala shared his review on Twitter and wrote, "#PS1 [4.5/5] : An Epic Screen Translation of #Kalki 's Great Novel.. Story and screen play have enough twists and turns that are interesting and transport to Chola Great Dynasty.. Only Dir #ManiRatnam could have done this.."

One of the fans tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan1 - WOW! Firstly Superb Work Of "FICTION" from Kalki..What a Writing..! Maniratnam Amazes Bigtime.. Fantastic Cinematic Experience It Was Ar Rahman -A King is Always a KING Ravivarman Cinematography & Lightings..Most important Asset Of the Film."

Another one wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan - Maniratnam recreates the epic Movie stays very very true to it's story & just follows that which is engrossing till the end! Characters & drama is felt well Vandiyathevan & Kundavai.. Visuals & Music.. APT & GOOD"

 

Also, many fans across the state celebrate the release of film director Mani Ratnam's #PonniyinSelvan1 as they gather in huge numbers outside Rohini Silver Screens movie theatre in Chennai's Koyambedu.

In the movie, Aishwarya will be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

