Pooja Hegde Steals the Show in the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser- Watch

New Delhi: Starting the year with a bang, Pan-Indian Star Pooja Hegde looks captivating in her much-awaited action thriller 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' teaser. Being a masala entertainer, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan', Pooja will be seen playing the lead opposite superstar Salman Khan.

The makers dropped the teaser on 25th January 2023 alongside the much-awaited film of the year, Pathaan. The first look of her from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ' was revealed in the teaser and the fans are going crazy. The netizens are showering love for the incredible chemistry between her and Salman Khan.

Pooja Hegde posted the teaser on social media and said, "Get ready to be blown away... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan teaser out now!"

The reaction to which has been met with heartwarming comments from the netizens who have flooded the comment sections with heaps of love and wishes for the film's enormous success.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji will have a grand release on the occasion of Eid 21st April, 2023 worldwide. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.

Pooja Hegde has a busy year ahead shooting a movie with Mahesh Babu and a few announced projects.