Poorna Jagannathan, Nikohl Boosheri to star in LGBTQ drama 'Alia's Birth'

Los Angeles: Indian actress Poorna Jagannathan and "The Bold Type" star Nikohl Boosheri will lead an LGBTQ drama "Alias Birth".

Catharine Daddario will also appear in the drama by writer-director Sam Abbas. It is set to begin shooting in New York soon, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The drama's logline reads: "A rocky relationship between a female couple forces them to spend the night apart."

Abbas is excited to be working with such "incredible talents".

"This film will be different than anything I've ever made so, I'm very excited to be bringing it to life and shedding some light on a very personal story," he added.

Abbas will produce via his recently formed ArabQ Films, an Arab-based LGBTQ-focused banner, along with Bolivian production company Anacronica, headed by Quim Del Rio and Nakai Mirtenbaum.