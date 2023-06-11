Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Advance Booking Starts, Over 10000 Tickets Sold

Mumbai: The advance booking of Hindi version of 'Adipurush' began on Saturday and as per reports, around 10,000 hall tickets have been sold, of which 60 per cent booking are for the first day. A TOI report mentioned that the bookings are from two of the biggest national cinema chains.

Headlined by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, 'Adipurush' is the big-budget feature adaptation of 'Ramayana'. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16, 2023.

T-Series, the banner behind the upcoming film, shared the advance booking details on its official Twitter page. "The wait is finally over! Get ready to experience a cinematic adventure like no other! Advance Booking Open Now! Book your tickets on: https://bookmy.Show/Adipurush https://m.Paytm.Me/adipurush. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June," the production house said in a tweet.

The makers recently unveiled a trailer of the upcoming film at the renowned Tirupati temple. The 2.24-minute long trailer received a thumping response from the viewers as it crossed thousands of viewes within minutes of its being shared online. The trailer establishes the storyline of 'Ramayana', starting from Sita Haran featuring Kriti as Janaki and Saif as Lankesh. Prabhas shines as Raghava on the battlefield.

'Adipurush' will be released in 5 different languages in India including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The pan-India release is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.