Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Trailer Witnesses Record-Breaking Success, Becomes 2023's Most-Watched Trailer In 24 Hours

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's mega project Adipurush trailer was launched a few days back and it has indeed managed to get all the love and warmth from its fans and critics. Ever since fans watched the visually-binding trailer, they can not stop gushing about the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer.

This Ramayana-inspired tale produced by Bhushan Kumar has also broken records. It has become the most-watched trailer of 2023 with more than 70 million views in 24 hours. It has also been trending at number 1 on YouTube since its release. Well, this is surely the tip of the iceberg. Seeing the craze for the trailer, the film might only go on to become the biggest success this year.

The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a solid glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush.'

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on June 16, 2023.