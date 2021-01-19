हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Adipurush

Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush motion capture starts today, muhurat on Feb 2

"High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create a world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji", said the producer.

Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan&#039;s Adipurush motion capture starts today, muhurat on Feb 2

New Delhi: The magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan started with motion capture on January 19, 2021.

Speaking on the same, Bhushan Kumar said, "At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts and this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Producer Prasad Sutar added, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create a world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush mahurat on February 2, 2021.

 

