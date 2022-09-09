Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda teaser fights against all odds - Watch her terrific act!

New Delhi: After much anticipation and excitement, the teaser for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first Hindi theatrical film unveils the plight of a pregnant woman battling the odds in the action thriller, juxtaposing the do's and don'ts of pregnancy.

Turning into the nation's sensation with the blockbuster success of 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa and the remarkable response to the much-acclaimed show 'The Family Man', Samantha has attained the position of the top female actor of India.

There has been immense excitement and interest amongst the audience nationwide to witness Samantha's Bollywood debut. While the actor is yet to step into Bollywood, her upcoming film Yashoda marks her first Hindi release, as the film hits the theaters in five languages, including Hindi.

The makers of Yashoda unveiled the teaser of the film today offering the first glimpse into the twisted yet intriguing world of Yashoda.

Featuring a pregnant lady at the gynaecologist's clinic, the teaser unfolds Samantha challenging the do's and don'ts of pregnancy while packing a punch, being chased by someone in the action thriller.

Building just the right amount of interest without revealing much, the teaser promises to create anticipation for the edge-of-the-set action thriller.

Set against an intriguing premise, Yashoda produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is mounted on large scale, and releasing in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan along with Samantha, the film unravels yet another aspect of the actor's versatility. Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release this year.