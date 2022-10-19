Prey to Bhoot Police, here is a list of 8 horror shows and movies to watch this weekend

New Delhi: It's never too late to start getting ready for Halloween, even if you're not the outgoing type or a costume aficionado, some chilling tales may always make for a fun, brisk weekend.With the premiere of the popular Predator franchise’s latest action-packed, all-new thriller film, Prey, here are some other films and series one can watch this weekend:



Prey

This is the tale of Naru, a fearless and accomplished warrior who uses a technologically sophisticated armament to pursue an alien predator in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Both fans and critics have given the movie favourable reviews.

American Horror Story

A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. As they settle in, the town’s true residents make themselves known. The is a must watch for a true horror fan.

Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

To redeem her career, officer Avani Raut arrives at the infamous Shilaspura to handle a case. Soon, she learns that there is more to this than meets the eye. Streaming now. The series which was released recently also stars actors such as Rajesh Tailang and Saurabh Shukla. The series has received positive review from the audience.



Insanity

Following a breakdown, forensics investigator Paula is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. There, she is pulled into the most terrifying corners of her mind. The series stars actress Carol Castro in the lead role.

Alien vs Predator

A group of archaeologists and other scientists get involved in a conflict between the two legends while conducting an archaeological excavation on Bouvetya Island in Antarctica. The group quickly realises that only one species can prevail. The movie was a big commercial hit and was directed by filmmaker Paul WS Anderson.

Predators

In this new chapter, a group of cold-blooded killers are brought together on an alien planet to be hunted by a new breed of alien Predators. The film is a gripping thriller and a must watch.

The Empty Man

An ex-cop who is searching for a missing girl stumbles onto a clandestine society that is trying to conjure a horrific otherworldly being. The film stars James Badge Dale in the lead role.

Bhoot Police

The Horror comedy stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The story revolves around two brothers are given a project in a far-off village where their job is to find and get rid of ghosts for money.