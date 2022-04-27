New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen together. The duo is awaiting the release of their much anticipated film ‘Brahamastra’ that releases on September 9, 2022. Earlier, this month the teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’ from the film was out and has received immense love from fans. Music composer Pritam, who has worked on Brahamastra shared that fans can soon expect the movie trailer to drop. However, he later deleted his post.

Taking to Instagram Pritam had written, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it! However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months,” he wrote.



Screenshot of Pritam's post

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahamastra’ has been in the making for more than five years. It was during its shooting that Alia and Ranbir fell for each other and started dating. The duo is now married and eager to bring to audiences their first film together.

The movie also features Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. It also has cameos from Nagarjuna Akkineine and Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Brahamastra’ will be a trilogy with the first movie coming out this year.

