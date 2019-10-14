close

The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' Day 3 Box Office report

'The Sky Is Pink' opened in theatres on October 11, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039; Day 3 Box Office report

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's latest 'The Sky Is Pink' received a big thumbs up for its performance and content but faced tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

It is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

This is PeeCee's first Hindi movie in three years. The movie has some powerful performances by global star Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

The tale about lovers, who eventually become parents to a girl suffering from a life-threatening disorder is far from the typical Bollywood style storytelling.

