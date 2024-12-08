Advertisement
PUSHPA 2 BOX OFFICE

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 3: Allu Arjun's Magnum Opus Smashes Records, Hits Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' takes the global box office by storm, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross Rs 600 crore in just three days.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Pushpa 2' earned Rs 383 crore in India alone within three days
  • The Hindi version emerged as the top contributor, with Rs 73.5 crore
  • On Friday, the film earned Rs 93.8 crore, setting the stage for its record-breaking weekend
Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 3: Allu Arjun's Magnum Opus Smashes Records, Hits Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide

The excitement for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is sweeping across audiences worldwide! Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the highly anticipated sequel has obliterated records, surpassing the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' within just three days. The film has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 600 crore globally.

Record-Breaking Collections

As per early estimates, 'Pushpa 2' earned Rs 383 crore in India alone within three days. On Saturday, the film collected an impressive Rs 115.58 crore net, surpassing its Friday earnings and pushing the total domestic collection to Rs 383.7 crore net.

The Hindi version emerged as the top contributor, with Rs 73.5 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 31.5 crore, and the Tamil version at Rs 7.5 crore. On Friday, the film earned Rs 93.8 crore, setting the stage for its record-breaking weekend.

According to trade analysts, Pushpa 2's worldwide collections have officially crossed Rs 600 crore, cementing its status as a global blockbuster.

 

 

Surpassing Icons Like RRR and Jawan

'Pushpa 2' made history on its opening day, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' to claim the biggest opening ever for an Indian film. Additionally, it outshined Atlee’s 'Jawan,' securing the top spot for the largest opening of a Hindi film.

The film became the first to gross over Rs 50 crore in two different languages on the same day, setting a new industry benchmark. 'Pushpa 2' now stands as Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing film, with projections pointing to even greater records as it continues its theatrical run.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' delves deeper into the intense journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he battles escalating challenges in the high-stakes world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film also intensifies the fierce rivalry between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.

With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and chart-topping records, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is dominating theatres and shows no signs of slowing down. Fans are flocking to cinemas to witness the next chapter of this epic saga.

Watch the trailer here:

