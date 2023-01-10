R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry - The Nambi Effect’ makes it to Oscars 2023 contention list!

New Delhi: R Madhavan starrer ‘Rocketry - the Nambi Effect’ has made the audience gasp not just Pan India but across the globe. Multiplying its sky high speed, the visual treat has gone global & is eligible for Oscars 2023.

The story of the film revolves around Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing liquid fuel engines getting embroiled in a spy scandal. 2022 was a Rocketry year as it was named 'Most Popular Indian Movie of 2022' by Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

R Madhavan being expressive about the film being in the Oscars First List says, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly, the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again."

Only 4 films from India have made it to the first list. ‘Rocketry’ also premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on 19 May. The film also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film. Speaking about the superstars' cameos, Madhavan revealed that they did not charge a single penny for the role. ‘Rocketry’ was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.